Clemson rolls past Boston College for another decisive win

Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points as visiting Clemson rolled past Boston College 82-64 on Saturday night.

Feb 22, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Tevin Mack (13) controls the ball against Boston College Eagles forward Steffon Mitchell (41) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It was the third straight decisive victory for Clemson, which in its last three games has defeated Pitt, Louisville and Boston College by an average margin of 17.7 points.

The Tigers (14-12, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved into a fifth-place tie in the league standings with N.C. State and Syracuse with four regular-season games remaining.

Boston College (13-15, 7-10) suffered its third loss in four games.

Dawes, a freshman guard, made 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Tigers improved to 11-3 against Boston College in 10 seasons under coach Brad Brownell.

Dawes led four teammates in double figures, including forward Aamir Simms, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the season. Guard John Newman III added 11 points and 10 rebounds while swingman Tevin Mack and forward Hunter Tyson each scored 11 points.

Clemson made 20 turnovers, but that was insignificant in a game in which the Tigers shot 68.9 percent from the floor — a school record for an ACC road game and the third-best shooting performance overall in school history. The Tigers also shot 52.2 percent (12 of 23) from 3-point range.

Boston College, which shot 38.3 percent, was paced by guard Jay Heath, who scored 16 points. Guard Jared Hamilton added 12 points and Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic each scored 10.

Clemson took command from the outset, scoring the first 10 points of the game and it never trailed. Dawes scored 13 points in the first half and the Tigers shot 69.6 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

The Eagles pulled within eight points on a layup by Thornton with 1:28 left in the first half, but Clemson pushed its advantage to 12 points by halftime.

The Tigers then opened the second half on a 17-5 run to push the lead to 24 with 14:47 remaining and the Eagles never drew closer than 20 points the rest of the game.

—Field Level Media