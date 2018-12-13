Bowman helps Boston College hold off Columbia

Ky Bowman canned five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points Wednesday night as Boston College held off stubborn Columbia for an 82-73 non-conference win in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Bowman’s layup with 1:23 left provided the impetus for the Eagles (7-2) to finally put the Lions (3-7) away. He scored 15 second half points, added 10 rebounds for a double-double and dished out five assists.

Nik Popovic came off the bench for a double-double of his own, tallying 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Wynston Tabbs added 19 points, sinking 3 of 6 3-pointers, as Boston College converted 50.9 percent of its field-goal tries while earning a 44-32 rebounding advantage.

Patrick Tape hit 8 of 13 shots and scored 17 points to pace Columbia, while Quinton Adlesh and Randy Brumant each added 16. Brumant also hauled in nine rebounds, while Gabe Stefanini finished with 11 assists.

The Lions stayed in contention by hitting 10 of 32 3-pointers and displaying excellent ball movement, notching 21 assists against only six turnovers. But they shot just 41.2 percent from the field and were outscored 16-7 at the foul line, which essentially turned out to be the difference in a game that wasn’t expected to be close.

Boston College tried all night to shake free from its Ivy League rival without any success, although it hinted at it a couple of times. One of those occurred in the first half, when a 3-point play by Jairus Hamilton at the 7:57 mark capped a 15-5 spurt that gave the Eagles a 25-14 lead.

The margin reached 37-25 when Bowman canned a 3-pointer with 3:15 before halftime, but Columbia worked its way back within 38-32 with a 7-1 burst to end the half. Stefanini capped it by turning a BC turnover into a 3-pointer.

The Eagles carved out their six-point lead with good work on the boards and the ability to score in transition. They outrebounded the Lions 22-13 and earned a 10-0 advantage in fast-break points before the break.

—Field Level Media