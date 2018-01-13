Second-half surge leads Boston College past Dartmouth

Boston College stormed out to a 22-point lead during a 23-4 surge in the opening minutes of the second half en route to 86-72 rout of non-conference foe Dartmouth on Saturday at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (12-6) trailed 38-36 with 1:07 left in the first half before 3-pointers from Steffon Mitchell and Ky Bowman put the hosts ahead 41-38 at the break.

Bowman’s dunk with 13:03 remaining capped the furious BC run to put the Eagles ahead 64-42.

Bowman had a game-high 19 points with six assists, and Eagles’ leading scorer Jerome Robinson scored 17. Jordan Chatman tallied 15 points, Nik Popovic added 14 and Mitchell totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds for Boston College.

The Eagles, who entered with three losses in their last four games -- all against AP Top 25-ranked opponents -- capped their non-conference slate at 10-3.

Ian Sistare canned four 3s and finished with a team-high 14 points for Dartmouth (4-10). Aaryn Rai added 11 points, and both Taylor Johnson and Brendan Barry had 10.

Big Green leading scorer Miles Wright, who entered the game 28 points shy of becoming the 29th 1,000-point scorer in school history, was held to eight points.

Dartmouth’s last victory against Boston College came Nov. 29, 1988.

A Will Emery jumper 29 seconds in followed by a three-point play from Wright gave the Big Green their biggest lead at 5-2 just 58 seconds into the game.

The Eagles took their first lead on a Mitchell dunk at the 16:19 mark and ran their lead to as many as seven points before Dartmouth battled back to tie the game at 18 and again at 27.

Sistare’s 3-pointer with 1:07 to play before the break gave the Big Green their final lead.

Dartmouth stayed in the game thanks to 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range in the first half. The Big Green finished the game 9-of-23 from long range.

Boston College resumes ACC play Monday at home against Florida State, while Dartmouth returns to Ivy League action next Saturday versus Harvard.

