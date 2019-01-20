Bowman scores 37 as Boston College slays No. 11 Florida State

EditorsNote: Corrects Kabengele’s points from game-high to team-high; minor edits

Guard Ky Bowman scored 37 points as Boston College recorded an 87-82 upset win against No. 11 Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

After falling behind by 10 points at halftime, Boston College stormed out of the locker room on a 21-4 run and never looked back en route to its first ACC victory of the season. Guard Jordan Chatman added 17 points as the Eagles (10-7, 1-4 ACC) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Seminoles forward Mfiondu Kabengele did his part to keep Florida State (13-5, 1-4) in the game, scoring a team-high 26 points and collecting nine rebounds.

Chatman hit five 3-pointers in a row at one point in the second half during Boston College’s comeback against Florida State, which led by as many as 15 points in the first half before letting the lead slip.

Florida State, after starting the season 12-1, has hit a rough patch.

The Seminoles have lost three straight games but this latest defeat will likely sting the worst. Boston College was the ACC’s only winless team in conference play coming into Sunday, when the Seminoles entered as nine-point road favorites.

Florida State’s only other double-figure scorers were guards Terance Mann with 14 points and eight rebounds, followed by MJ Walker with 12 points.

Boston College shot 61.9 percent from long range (13 of 21) and 49.1 percent overall. The Eagles, who outrebounded the Seminoles 39-37, also took advantage of Florida State senior forward Phil Cofer being held out Sunday with a foot injury.

Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs added 12 points.

Florida State still leads the all-time series 11-7.

Florida State next hosts Clemson on Tuesday, while Boston College gets a bit of its breather before its next game — at Wake Forest on Saturday.

—Field Level Media