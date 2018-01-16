Florida State off the mark in loss to Boston College

Boston College scored on its first five possessions Monday night and never trailed en route to an 81-75 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Florida State at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson each scored 19 points for the Eagles (13-6, 3-3), with Bowman adding 13 rebounds and five assists. Nik Popovic contributed 14 points before fouling out, while Jordan Chatman also scored 14 and Steffon Mitchell hit for 13 points.

Terance Mann tallied a game-high 21 points for the Seminoles (13-5, 2-4), while CJ Walker scored 19 and Braian Angola netted 17. But Florida State shot miserably all night, making only 27 of 80 field goal attempts to negate a 50-36 advantage on the glass.

The Seminoles did give themselves a chance over the final five minutes, getting as close as five points with 51 seconds left when Angola sank a 3-pointer. But Boston College was able to salt it away at the foul line, converting eight consecutive freebies in the final 37 seconds.

Mitchell started the carnage 34 seconds into the game with a 3-pointer. Robinson checked in with a layup and then sank two free throws on the next trip down the court. Jordan Chatman drilled a 3-pointer and Popovic canned a jumper for a 12-5 lead 3:17 into the contest.

Things never really got better for the Seminoles, who played and shot like a team that had exerted itself over 50 minutes to outlast Syracuse on Saturday. After establishing their first double-figure lead before the second TV timeout, the Eagles threw a knockout blow just before halftime.

They rattled off 12 straight points in a 3:32 span. Chatman hit consecutive 3-pointers - the first directly off an inbounds pass when Florida State was caught napping after a turnover - to up the lead to 18. The margin was 41-25 at halftime.

The result was notable for Boston College, and not just because it squared its conference record at .500. It won just two ACC games total in the last two seasons.

