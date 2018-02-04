Boston College erases early deficit to beat Georgia Tech in OT

An Eagles’ victory on Super Bowl Sunday wasn’t cause for alarm in Boston.

Ky Bowman scored six of his 17 points in the final 2:01 of overtime and also grabbed eight rebounds to help Boston College erase an early deficit to beat Georgia Tech 80-72 on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.

Jerome Robinson and Jordan Chatman each had 19 points for Boston College (14-9, 4-6 ACC), which snapped its season-high, three-game losing streak.

Six of the seven Yellow Jackets who played scored in double figures, with Ben Lammers leading the charge with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Alston added 13 points and Jose Alvarado and Josh Okogie had 12 apiece as Georgia Tech (11-12, 4-6) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Sunday’s game was the 16th time that Boston College played on the same day as a New England Patriots playoff game. The Eagles are 8-8 on such occasions while the Patriots, who face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, are 11-4.

Bowman’s layup at the 2:01 mark put Boston College up for good, and his jumper with 1:08 to play made it 75-72. He added a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left before Nik Popovic’s dunk and Steffon Mitchell’s free throw sealed it.

Georgia Tech was up 69-66 going into the last minute of regulation before Mitchell’s 3 tied it with 35 seconds to go. A pair of turnovers for both teams in the final seven seconds sent the game to overtime.

Robinson fouled out with 3:12 to play and the Eagles trailing 62-61.

Georgia Tech was up 36-28 at halftime.

Boston College led 3-2 before Alston’s ensuing trey sparked a 26-12 run to put the Yellow Jackets up 13 with 5:03 left in the period. Back-to-back 3s from Bowman sparked a 13-8 run to close the half, bringing BC within eight at the break.

Boston College visits Notre Dame on Tuesday. Georgia Tech caps a two-game trip Thursday against Louisville.

--Field Level Media