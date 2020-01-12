Georgia Tech smothers Boston College

Jan 11, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) looks to pass in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half at the Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Wright produced a double-double, and Georgia Tech played stifling defense in both halves, as the Yellow Jackets overwhelmed the Boston College Eagles, 71-52, on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Wright scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3 ACC) throttled the Boston College offense. Two long scoring droughts by the Eagles (9-7, 3-2), one in each half, paved the way for a comfortable Georgia Tech victory.

In the first half, Boston College led 10-9 lead with 11:16 remaining, but went scoreless for the next 5:50 amid a 10-0 run by Georgia Tech to lead 19-10 lead with 5:42 left in the half. The Yellow Jackets led 31-23 at halftime.

In the second half, Georgia Tech led 34-27 with 18:29 remaining and clamped down defensively again, limiting the Eagles to just one field goal in the next 6:20. A 13-4 run extended the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 47-31 with 12:25 left.

A basket by the Eagles’ Jairus Hamilton ended the run, although Boston College scored only four points in the three minutes after the Yellow Jackets’ run.

Georgia Tech built its lead to 53-35 with 9:17 left, and Boston College never mounted a serious response.

James Banks III and Jordan Usher added 13 points apiece to power the Yellow Jackets, who shot 27 of 53 (50.9 percent) from the field. Jose Alvarado had a game-high eight assists.

CJ Felder scored 13 points to lead Boston College, and added seven rebounds. Steffon Mitchell chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Rishwain also finished with seven rebounds for the Eagles.

—Field Level Media