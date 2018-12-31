Hartford stuns Boston College in OT

J.R. Lynch’s 3-point play with 1:14 left in overtime Monday put Hartford ahead to stay as the Hawks pulled off a 79-78 upset of host Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Lynch, who paced four double-figure scorers for Hartford with 26 points, and Travis Weatherington each added free throws in the final 16 seconds. Those came in handy when Ky Bowman bombed in the last three of his game-high 44 points as time expired.

Bowman almost single-handedly carried the Eagles (9-3) to the win, going 14-for-23 from the field and 11-for-14 at the foul line while adding 10 rebounds and five steals over the full 45 minutes. Nik Popovic added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the losing cause.

Hartford forced overtime when Jason Dunne sank three foul shots with four seconds left in regulation after being fouled by Jordan Chatman while shooting a 3-pointer. Bowman missed a layup at the buzzer that would have won it for Boston College.

Dunne scored 23 points, going 4-for-9 from the 3-point line, while John Carroll chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. George Blagojevic contributed 10 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Hawks, which enjoyed a 22-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Hartford took the game to its ACC foe early, grabbing a lead just over five minutes in and steadily expanding it. When Romain Boxus canned a 3-pointer from the left wing with 9:52 left in the first half, the Hawks owned a surprising 25-15 lead.

Boston College spent the half’s remainder slowly chipping away at the deficit, mostly with Bowman doing the work. But Chris Herren Jr. gave Bowman a little help by nailing a pullup 3-ball with 27 seconds left, enabling the Eagles to go into the locker room down just 33-30.

Hartford shot the ball well in the first half and took advantage of sloppy play by Boston College. The Hawks made 48 percent from the field and converted 11 turnovers into 11 points. In sharp contrast, the Eagles produced no points off seven turnovers.

—Field Level Media