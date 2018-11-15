Justice scores 29 as IUPUI takes down Boston College

Vanderbilt transfer Camron Justice scored a career-high 29 points and Evan Hall had 16 points and 10 rebounds as IUPUI upset Boston College 76-69 in the second round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Wednesday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Elyjah Goss had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (2-1), who overcame a 14-point, first-half deficit and closed the game on a 12-5 run to win in the first meeting between the two programs.

Jordan Chatman had 20 points, freshman Wynston Tabbs had 15 points and Ky Bowman had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (2-1).

Justice shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range, but he made all 13 of his free-throw attempts. He had five points in the final 4 1/2 minutes, when the Jaguars broke from a 64-64 tie.

Justice, a 6-foot-3 guard, hit his second 3-pointer in an 8-2 run for a 72-66 lead, and Nick Rogers’ 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as the shot clock expired made it 75-69. Justice had 16 points in the second half, and Hall had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Jaguars shot only 40 percent from the field, but they dominated the boards with a 40-28 rebounding advantage, turning 16 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points. Boston College shot 45.7 percent from the floor.

Bowman and Chatman combined to scored 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the first half as the Eagles built a 42-36 lead, but the duo scored only nine points in the second half.

Bowman, a 6-foot-1 junior, was the only player in Division I to average at least 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game last season.

—Field Level Media