Bowman leads Boston College to upset win over No. 25 Miami

Ky Bowman made a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds to play to give unranked Boston College a 72-70 upset victory over No. 25 Miami in Atlantic Coast Conferece action Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Boston.

Bowman was fouled after Jerome Robinson missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds to go. Anthony Lawrence II rebounded Robinson’s miss, but Bowman came up with a steal and was fouled by Dewan Huell.

“When the ball is kind of in a scrum situation, I put him over anybody in the country in (getting the ball). That’s what he does,” BC coach Jim Christian said of Bowman.

Lawrence’s desperation half-court heave came after the buzzer, sealing the Eagles’ win.

One game after scoring a career-high 46 points in a loss to Notre Dame, Robinson again led the Eagles with 29. Bowman added 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as Boston College (15-10, 5-7 ACC) won for the second time in three tries.

Dejan Vasiljevic led the Hurricanes with 17 points and Chris Lykes added 16 as Miami (18-6, 7-5 ACC) snapped its three-game winning streak.

Miami had won 12 straight meetings with Boston College. The last Eagles’ win in the series before Saturday came Jan. 19, 2010, a 79-75 decision in Miami. BC moved to 25-23 in the all-time series.

Longtime Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga missed the game with an illness. A team spokesman announced shortly before the game began that associate Chris Caputo would coach the team in his absence.

The 68-year-old Larranaga was in the building but stayed in the locker room at tipoff.

Robinson, who earned CBS Sports/Quicken Loans National Player of the Week honors after matching the second-highest, single-game point total in BC history in Tuesday’s 96-85 loss to the Hurricanes, made 10 of 15 shots and went 8-for-9 at the foul line.

Robinson’s layup with 13:23 remaining tied the game at 55 but a 15-8 Miami run capped by a pair of Lykes free throws put the Hurricanes up 70-63 with 6:17 left.

BC responded with seven straight points, six of which came from Robinson -- including a couple of free throws at the 1:39 mark to tie the game at 70.

Miami led 44-43 at halftime after both teams shot 57.1 percent (16 for 28) in the first half. Ja‘Quan Newton’s jumper with 2:25 to go in the opening period matched the biggest lead of the half at 43-39 for Miami.

The Hurricanes host the Eagles to wrap up the two-game season series on Feb. 24.

Miami begins a two-game homestand Tuesday against No. 2 Virginia. Boston College is at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media