Boston College beats Miami for 2nd straight win

Boston College quickly boosted a four-point halftime lead to 10 points in the opening minutes of the second half and rode that cushion to a 64-57 victory over Miami on Sunday evening in a matchup of second-division Atlantic Coast Conference teams in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Feb 17, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA;

Guard Jordan Chatman, who spent his first collegiate season at BYU, scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-mark at 1,002 in his three seasons with the Eagles (13-11, 4-8 ACC), and forward Nik Popovic recorded his seventh double-double of season and ninth of his career with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Boston College’s leading scorer, guard Ky Bowman (20.0 ppg entering the game), came off a fever from the day before and managed only six points but had eight rebounds and eight assists as the Eagles won their second in a row after losing four straight.

Center Ebuka Izundu led the Hurricanes (11-14, 3-10 ACC) with 14 points. Leading scorer guard Chris Lykes (17.1 ppg) scored only 10 points after going only 3 of 15 from the field overall and 0 of 8 on 3-pointers.

After falling behind 35-25 at the 17:13 mark, the Hurricanes battled back to within four points twice later in the second half, the last time at 47-43, but inconsistent shooting (36.7 percent for the game) kept them from challenging the Eagles down the stretch.

The Eagles were up by 14 points, 58-44, with under three minutes left.

Boston College led 25-21 at halftime despite going 11 of 22 (50 percent) from the field to Miami’s 9 of 30 (30 percent) and dominating the rebounding 19-13. The Eagles had 11 turnovers in the period while Miami had six for the half but none over the last 6:51.

The Eagles finished the game with 15 turnovers and a 40-31 rebounding advantage over the Hurricanes, who ended with 10 turnovers.

Bowman was only 1 of 4 from the field and finished the first half with just two points and three rebounds.

