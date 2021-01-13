Boston College blasts Miami for first ACC win

Rich Kelly scored 27 points and Jay Heath added 25, leading the host Boston College Eagles to their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, an 84-62 victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Eagles (3-9, 1-5 ACC) made 18 3-pointers, one short of the program record. They shot 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) from long range.

It was the most 3-pointers ever allowed by Miami in an ACC game.

Kelly made 7 of 12 3-point attempts while Heath was 5 of 9.

Miami (5-6, 1-5) made just 2 of 16 3-point attempts (12.5 percent) while losing for the sixth time in the past eight games.

Hurricanes leading scorer Isaiah Wong was held to six points, including just two in the first half. Another disappointment for Miami was the play of freshman Matt Cross, who had shot well this season but went 0-for-4 and finished scoreless in a return to his home state.

Miami got 14 points each from Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi. Earl Timberlake added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Harlond Beverly contributed 10 points.

Wynston Tabbs, Boston College’s leading scorer, missed the game due to general soreness. However, Steffon Mitchell (calf) returned for the Eagles after missing two games. Mitchell finished with 12 points, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and also grabbed seven rebounds.

CJ Felder added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Boston College.

Miami was again without injured guards Chris Lykes (ankle) and Kameron McGusty (hamstring), two of their top three scorers last season.

Boston College, thanks to 7-for-14 3-point shooting, got off to a 30-18 lead with 7:09 left in the first half. Mitchell was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc during that stretch, and Kelly was 2-for-5. Miami was 0-for-4 from deep to that point.

From there, Boston College maintained its advantage and went into halftime up 44-34.

Boston College increased its lead to 26 points halfway through the second half, and the game was virtually over by then.

--Field Level Media