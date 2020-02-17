BC recovers to fend off N.C. State, 71-68

Jairus Hamilton had two dunks in the final minute and Derryck Thornton finished with 22 points as Boston College recovered after North Carolina State’s comeback to secure a 71-68 victory Sunday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Jay Heath added 16 points, Nick Popovic had 14 points and Hamilton posted 11 points for the Eagles (13-13, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Eagles improved to 8-2 this season when Heath, a freshman guard, scores 15 or more points.

Boston College has alternated wins and losses across a seven-game stretch.

C.J. Bryce, Jericole Hellems and Devon Daniels all scored 15 points for N.C. State (16-9, 7-7). DJ Funderburk added 10 points. Daniels had 10 rebounds.

NC State had gone 1-for-15 on 3s until Daniels drained a long-range shot to tie the score at 64-64 with less than four minutes to play. The Wolfpack went ahead on Markell Johnson’s layup on its next possession.

But Boston College took a 69-66 lead on Hamilton’s dunk at the 58-second mark. N.C. State scored on Hellems’ basket and then got a defensive stop. But Steffon Mitchell’s steal amid a wild scramble led to Hamilton’s next dunk with 6.5 seconds left.

Bryce missed a potential tying 3-point shot at the end.

Earlier, Boston College built a 26-14 lead, in part because N.C. State missed 16 of its first 20 shots from the field.

The gap was down to 40-33 at halftime, even with Boston College hitting on 55.6 percent of its shots from the field. The Wolfpack shot 1-for-11 on first-half 3-point launches.

This came after N.C. State’s 11 long-range makes Tuesday night at Syracuse that marked the most 3-pointers for the team in a 14-game stretch.

The Wolfpack were trying to win all three games of an ACC road stretch for the first time in about 17 years.

This was N.C. State’s last out-of-state game until at least after the ACC Tournament if it advances to a national postseason event.

