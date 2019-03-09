NC State dominates Boston College, 73-47

CJ Bryce scored 14 points and played a key defensive role as North Carolina State dominated host Boston College in a 73-47 victory to close the regular season Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Boston.

Mar 9, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn (2) dives for a loose ball in between Boston College Eagles guard Ky Bowman (0) and forward Jairus Hamilton (1) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Torin Dorn added 12 points and eight rebounds and reserve Devon Daniels pitched in with 10 points for NC State (21-10, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

NC State was coming off a dishearterning last-second loss at home to Georgia Tech, but the recovery was impressive as the Wolfpack try to position themselves for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack will hold the No. 8 seed for the ACC Tournament and face ninth-seeded Clemson on Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

Ky Bowman scored 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting for Boston College (14-16, 5-13), which lost its third game in a row. Bryce drew the primary defensive assignment on Bowman.

Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell had nine points and Nik Popovic added eight points, but Popovic exited with an injury early in the second half.

The margin was one point shy of the most lopsided loss of the season for the Eagles.

NC State, which had built a 20-point lead, settled for a 41-24 edge at halftime.

The Wolfpack made three of their first seven 3-point attempts and bounced out to a 31-15 lead. Braxton Beverly hit three 3-pointers during that stretch for his only points of the game.

Boston College made only six of its first 21 shots from the field. Bowman was held to four first-half points.

The second half began with the Wolfpack making five of their first six shots on the way to opening the gap to 58-30.

By the end, NC State held a 56-36 advantage in rebounding.

NC State won an overtime game against Boston College on Feb. 20 after blowing a 14-point second-half lead, but this time the Wolfpack kept the pressure on.

—Field Level Media