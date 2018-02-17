Farrell pours in 37 as Notre Dame routs BC

Matt Farrell scored 37 points on 12 of 17 shooting as Notre Dame was at its best at the beginning and end of the second half on the way to an 84-67 win over Boston College on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Farrell was 10 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc in the victory.

Up by 16 at halftime, Notre Dame ran off the first 10 points in the second half to build it lead to 56-30. Boston College cut the advantage to 75-65 on a free throw by Ky Bowman with 3:33 to play but the Irish finished things off with a 9-2 run, with Farrell racking up five of those points down the stretch.

T.J. Gibbs added 15 points for the Irish (16-11, 6-8 ACC) while Martinas Geben hit for 11 points for Notre Dame, which outshot the Eagles 63.3 percent-44.6 percent in the win.

The Irish also got a huge lift from their bench players, who outscored their Boston College counterparts 13-2. It was Notre Dame’s third win in its past four games and the second victory over Boston College in 11 days.

Jerome Robinson paced the Eagles (16-11, 6-8) with 29 points while Nik Popovic added 15 and Bowman hit for 13. The Eagles were just 7 of 21 from behind the arc.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Boston College.

Notre Dame blistered the nets in the first half, making 18 of is 28 shots (64.3 percent) - including 10 of 16 of its 3-pointers. The Irish led 46-30 at halftime. Farrell did the majority of the damage, hitting for 26 points before the break.

Boston College did its best to keep pace, getting 18 points from Robinson but just 12 points from the rest of the team combined over the first 20 minutes. The Eagles shot just 38.7 percent in the half.

The Irish return home to face Miami in Monday night while Boston College will host North Carolina State on Tuesday.

