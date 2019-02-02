Djogo scores 21 as Notre Dame tops Boston College

Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Notre Dame held on for a 79-73 win over host Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Feb 2, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) shoots against Boston College Eagles guard Jared Hamilton (3) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Fighting Irish forward John Mooney added 15 points and 13 rebounds to post his eighth consecutive double-double. Notre Dame (12-10, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a five-game skid and beat Boston College for the second time this season.

Ky Bowman led the Golden Eagles with 25 points, which marked his eighth game with 20-plus points this season and the 25th time he has scored at least 20 points in his career. Jared Hamilton added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting for Boston College (11-9, 2-6), which has dropped two straight and seven of nine.

Notre Dame finished the game on a 10-5 run to seal the victory. After Hamilton hit a 3-pointer to pull Boston College within one with 2:46 remaining, the Fighting Irish responded with eight consecutive points to pull ahead 77-68.

T.J. Gibbs initiated the late run with a floating jump shot. Djogo added a layup before Prentiss Hubb and Gibbs each added a pair of free throws apiece in the final minute.

Gibbs finished with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting for the Fighting Irish. Hubb added 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

For the game, the Fighting Irish shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) from the field and 50 percent (10 of 20) from distance.

Boston College shot 46.3 percent (31 of 67) overall but made only 30.4 percent of its 3-point attempts (7 of 23).

Notre Dame led 36-31 at halftime.

Djogo scored 14 points before the break on 5-for-7 shooting. Hubb added 10.

Bowman paced Boston College with 13 points in the first half.

Juwan Durham returned to action for Notre Dame and finished with no points and one rebound off the bench. Coach Mike Brey said before the game that he planned to limit Durham’s playing time following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury.

Freshman guard Wynston Tabbs did not play for Boston College because of a knee injury. He is listed as day-to-day and hopes to return when the Golden Eagles visit No. 2 Duke on Tuesday.

Notre Dame’s next test will come Wednesday when it visits Miami.

—Field Level Media