Bowman, Boston College extend Pitt's skid

Junior point guard Ky Bowman had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Boston College to a 66-57 win over Pitt on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Feb 12, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jared Hamilton (3) and guard Ky Bowman (0) pull down a rebound during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Bowman, who made just 4 of 16 field-goal attempts, still extended his double-figure scoring streak to 32 games. Boston College (12-11, 3-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got 11 points off the bench from freshman forward Jairus Hamilton.

Pitt (12-13, 2-10) lost its 21st consecutive road game. The Panthers have lost eight straight games overall and haven’t won a road contest since Feb. 8, 2017, ... against Boston College.

The Eagles snapped their four-game losing streak.

Boston College was without 6-foot-11 junior post Nik Popovic, who sustained a concussion in the Eagles’ previous game, Saturday at Syracuse. He was replaced in the starting lineup by 6-10 sophomore center Luka Kraljevic, who scored six points.

Popovic was missed because he ranks among the ACC leaders in field-goal percentage (52.3 percent) and is averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Eagles also lost starting guard Jordan Chatman, who scored nine points but missed most of the second half due to a cut finger on his left hand.

Pitt got a combined 20 points from its three starting freshmen: Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney.

The Panthers received a team-high 12 points off the bench from 6-5 senior wing Jared Wilson-Frame.

Still, this was not a happy birthday for Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who was a four-year starting guard for Duke in the 1990s. He turned 44 on Tuesday.

Boston College has now won two straight games against the Panthers. Prior to that, Pitt had dominated the series with 11 consecutive wins.

The first half was mostly controlled by Boston College. The Eagles, who led by as many as nine points, went into the break with a 36-32 lead.

Bowman, who scored 10 points in the first half, slumped after intermission. He was held scoreless until he made a jumper with 8:13 left in the second half, tying the score 53-53. That basket, however, sparked a 15-3 run and led to an Eagles victory.

—Field Level Media