Providence outlasts Boston College in OT

Freshman guard A.J. Reeves scored 24 points and backup sophomore center Nate Watson added 19 to lead Providence to a 100-95 overtime win over Boston College on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Senior guard Jordan Chatman had a season-high 28 points to lead the Eagles (6-2). Junior guard Ky Bowman and freshman guard Wynston Tabbs had 17 points apiece for Boston College. Jairus Hamilton added 13 points off the bench.

Bowman missed a layup with 16 seconds left in OT, and Providence’s Isaiah Jackson hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to five points.

The Friars (7-2) earned their fourth win in a row while the Eagles saw their four-game win streak end.

Alpha Diallo, the Friars’ leading scorer, rebounded from a poor first half (two points, 0-for-7 shooting) to finish with 15 points. Jackson added 12 off the bench for Providence, which shot just 67.6 percent from the free-throw line but made 5 of 6 during overtime.

Maliek White added 10 points for the Friars, including a pair of crucial free throws late in the second half.

Boston College climbed back from an 11-point deficit midway through the first half with a 15-0 stretch led by three 3-pointers by reserve guard Chris Herren Jr. The Eagles then went up by seven early in the second half before Providence went on a 9-0 run to claim a two-point lead, and neither team could build any momentum in the second half.

Providence seemingly took control after Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 7:08 left in the first half to put them up 33-22, but Boston College responded with its 15-point surge.

The Eagles committed 16 turnovers while Providence was relatively clean with just 10.

