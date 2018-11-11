BC sinks late foul shots to defeat St. Francis

Ky Bowman scored a game-high 26 points and Boston College’s defense held St. Francis (N.Y.) without a point for nearly 3 1/2 minutes down the stretch in a 74-69 win Sunday at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Jordan Chatman added 18 for the Eagles (2-0), including a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left that pushed the edge to 74-69, while Wynston Tabbs tallied 15 points and Nik Popovic hit for 10.

Popovic added 10 rebounds for a double-double, helping BC win a 39-31 advantage on the glass.

Jalen Jordan paced the Terriers (1-1) with 22 points, going 4-for-10 from the 3-point line. Chauncey Hawkins scored 17 and Glenn Sanabria added 12 points before fouling out. St. Francis used the deep ball to make it a 40-minute game, connecting on 12-of-30 from beyond the arc.

Hawkins hit a jumper with 4:07 left to give the Terriers a 65-64 lead, but they wouldn’t score again until he sank a 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining. That cut the Eagles’ advantage to 70-68, but St. Francis couldn’t get any closer as BC drained four straight foul shots to ice the outcome.

The Eagles made 25-of-37 free throws for the day, while the Terriers were 13-of-21. BC won despite not getting a single point from its bench.

St. Francis landed the first punch, establishing a 15-10 lead on a layup by Hawkins with 10:47 left in the first half. In one stretch of nearly 6 1/2 minutes, Boston College managed merely four points.

The Eagles got going about midway through the first half, though, and opened up a 21-17 edge with seven minutes remaining when Chatman canned two free throws. But the Terriers started connecting on 3-pointers, hitting three in a 3:15 stretch to take a 27-23 advantage on Sanabria’s shot from the left wing.

Boston College responded, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Bowman in the final 54 seconds of the half. Bowman’s bomb with two seconds remaining enabled the Eagles to forge a 33-33 tie at halftime.

