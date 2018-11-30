Boston College holds on to beat Sacred Heart

Wynston Tabbs scored a career-high 28 points, and Boston College recorded an 81-73 victory over visiting Sacred Heart on Thursday night.

Tabbs produced his first career 20-point game and shot 9 of 15 and made all eight of his free throws as the Eagles improved to 10-0 all-time against Sacred Heart. The freshman’s fifth game in double figures also helped Boston College (6-1) get its fourth straight win, although it was not easy as the Eagles did not secure the victory until the final minute.

Ky Bowman added 15 while Nik Popovic contributed 14 as the Eagles shot 45.2 percent from the floor and won despite missing 16 of 21 3-point attempts.

E.J. Anosike led Sacred Heart (3-5) with 22 points while shooting 8 of 13. Sean Hoehn added 19 points while Cam Parker handed out 13 assists as the Pioneers shot 38.9 percent.

Boston College forced Sacred Heart to miss 14 of its first 16 shots and raced out to a 17-4 lead with about 10 minutes left in the opening half. Sacred Heart didn’t reach double digits until a 3-pointer by Kinnon LaRose with 5:29 left, but by then Boston College held a 26-11 lead.

The Pioneers sliced into the lead and by halftime, Boston College led 34-24 after Hoehn hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left. While Boston College led by double digits most of the second half, it never dominated the second half as it did in the early minutes of the opening half.

Sacred Heart finally cut the lead to single digits when Hoehn hit a layup with 1:48 to make it 71-63. The Pioneers were within 79-73 on a Zach Radz 3-pointer with 23 seconds left but their comeback was too late as Boston College iced the game at the free throw line.

