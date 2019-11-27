Saint Louis surges past Boston College in 2nd half

Jordan Goodwin had 15 of his 20 points in the second half as Saint Louis overcame early foul trouble to win 64-54 at Boston College on Wednesday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Goodwin, a junior guard, scored nine straight points during a 21-0 run that gave the Billikens (6-1) a 53-35 lead with 8:16 left. They trailed 26-24 at halftime, surviving the first half without much from junior forward Hasahn French, who picked up his second foul less than four minutes into the game and sat until halftime.

Goodwin went 9 for 16 from the field and had 14 rebounds, his second straight double-double.

Boston College (4-3) mounted a late push, going on a 17-3 run to trail 60-54 with 57.4 seconds left, but the Eagles missed two 3-pointers and turned it over twice in the final minute.

French had 21 points, 24 rebounds and seven blocks in Saint Louis’ win over Belmont on Nov. 23, and in his absence BC went inside regularly but shot only 30.8 percent in the first half. Saint Louis was worse, at 26.7 percent, trailing by as many as 10 in its first true road game of the season.

With its paint protector back on the court, the Billikens out-rebounded the Eagles 49-37. French still managed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

BC was plagued by turnovers all game, turning it over four times during the early part of Saint Louis’ run while missing nine consecutive shots at one point. Senior guard Derryck Thornton, who led the Eagles with 18 points, had seven of his team’s 18 giveaways.

Senior forward Nik Popovic added 15 points and eight rebounds for BC, which has dropped three of four since a 3-0 start.

Wednesday’s contest was the final installment of the Gotham Classic, a five-team round-robin tournament. Saint Louis went 4-0 against the field that included Belmont, Eastern Washington and High Point, while BC finished 2-2.

—Field Level Media