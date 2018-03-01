Boston College cruises past Syracuse

Syracuse was in desperate need of a win Wednesday night against Boston College, but Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson weren’t in giving moods.

Bowman scored 23 and Robinson had 22 to lead the Eagles in an 85-70 win, dealing the Orange a devastating blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Tyus Battle led all scorers with 29 points for the Orange. Syracuse (18-12, 7-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost two straight and was on the bubble entering Wednesday, one of the last four out in ESPN’s recent tourney projections.

Once with tourney aspirations of its own, Boston College (17-13, 7-10) snapped its three-game skid and will have to rely on a strong ACC Tournament showing to go dancing in March.

Jordan Chatman added 18 points for the Eagles, who shot an efficient 51.9 percent (14 of 27) from 3-point range and 48.1 percent (26 of 54) overall.

Oshae Brissett had 18 points and nine rebounds and Frank Howard scored 17 for the Orange, who were limited to 38 percent shooting (19 of 50).

The Eagles led 40-37 at halftime.

Robinson’s free throw with 14:23 remaining restored BC’s double-digit advantage at 53-43 after it led by as many as 13 in the first half.

Robinson’s dunk just under the 12-minute mark had the Eagles’ lead back up to 13. Battle’s three-point play at 10:02 had Syracuse within seven, but the Orange couldn’t come any closer.

BC led by as many as 16 after that.

Bowman’s 3-pointer with 8:45 to go in the opening period gave Boston College its biggest lead of the half at 27-14.

Syracuse was able to whittle the lead down to one following an 11-0 run and settled into a three-point deficit at the break after a 23-13 surge to end the half.

The Orange were 81-63 winners in their first meeting of the season with the Eagles on Jan. 24 in Syracuse, N.Y.

Boston College concludes its regular-season Saturday at Florida State. Syracuse visits No. 18 Clemson in its finale Saturday.

--Field Level Media