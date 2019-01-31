Battle’s 2nd-half spree helps Syracuse stop BC

Tyus Battle scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half as Syracuse posted a 77-71 victory over Boston College on Wednesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Jan 30, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Tyus Battle (25) shoots the ball past Boston College Eagles forward Nik Popovic (21) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Battle shot 11-of-17 from the field to fall one point shy of his season high, set during the Orange’s 95-91 overtime win over Duke on Jan. 14.

Buddy Boeheim made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 13 points while Elijah Hughes added 10 for Syracuse (15-6, 6-2), which has won eight of its last 10.

Jordan Chatman scored 12 of his 21 points in the first half for the Eagles (11-8, 2-5), who saw their modest two-game winning streak halted and fell for the sixth time in eight outings. Ky Bowman also finished with 21 points, marking the 28th consecutive contest that he has reached double digits in scoring.

After being limited to just 10 points in back-to-back contests, Battle matched that total in the first half before finding his stroke in the second. He joined Hughes in making quick jumpers to net Syracuse a 46-35 lead before Chatman answered with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to trim his team’s deficit to five.

Boston College got within three points before Battle drilled another 3-pointer and sank a jumper to highlight an 8-2 run and give the Orange a 64-55 advantage. The Eagles again began to chip away, but Battle made a foul-line jumper and Boeheim stole the ball from Jared Hamilton and converted an uncontested layup to push Syracuse’s advantage to 72-62 with 2:44 remaining.

Syracuse shot a blistering 63 percent (17-of-27) from the field and 50 percent (7-of-14) from 3-point range to build a 42-35 halftime lead. Boston College remained within striking distance by converting 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, as opposed to just 1 of 2 for the Orange.

Bowman and Chatman drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to highlight an early 15-4 stretch for Boston College before Syracuse countered with a 14-0, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Hughes.

Boeheim made a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions and Marek Dolezaj and Battle also connected from long range as the Orange seized a 32-25 advantage with 5:38 remaining in the first half.

—Field Level Media