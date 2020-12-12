Griffin, Boeheim power Syracuse in romp over BC

Alan Griffin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help Syracuse to a 101-63 win over Boston College in the ACC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Orange (4-1, 1-0), who shot 59.3 percent from the floor and 51.7 from 3-point range.

Buddy Boeheim returned for Syracuse after quarantining the past two games following a COVID-19 exposure. Boeheim, the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 15.3 points last season, scored 17 points.

Joseph Girard III also scored 17 points, Quincy Guerrier had 14 points and Marek Dolezaj finished with 10 points and seven assists for Syracuse.

James Karnik, a senior transfer from Lehigh, had 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench to lead the Eagles (1-5, 0-1), who have lost four in a row. Wynston Tabbs led the Boston College starters with 11 points.

Syracuse secured a 48-30 lead at halftime after shooting 8 for 16 from 3-point range in the opening half.

The Orange then scored the first six points of the second half to extend their biggest lead of the game at that point.

Griffin’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 65-35 with 14:29 left, and most of the starters began checking out for good with about eight minutes left.

Boeheim sank a 3-pointer to spark an 8-0 run that gave the Orange the lead for good at 13-5.

Syracuse took its first double-digit advantage on a layup by Guerrier with 13:15 left in the first half.

Boston College went nearly five minutes without scoring later in the opening half, allowing the Orange to extend their lead to 32-17. The Eagles never got back within single digits.

Woody Newton came off the bench for Syracuse and scored all five of his first-half points on back-to-back possessions. That spurt gave the Orange their biggest lead of the first half at 40-22 with 4:05 left.

--Field Level Media