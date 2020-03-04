Hughes pours in 28 as Syracuse dumps Boston College

Elijah Hughes scored 28 points, Buddy Boeheim added 21, and Syracuse rode a dominant second half to an 84-71 win over Boston College on Tuesday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Syracuse (17-13, 10-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) went on runs of 16-4 and 12-3 in the second half and led by as many as 24 points, handing Boston College (13-17, 7-12) its fourth straight loss.

Hughes and Boeheim combined to make six of Syracuse’s seven 3-pointers on a night when Boston College outperformed the Orange from deep. The Eagles went 19 of 42 from beyond the 3-point arc, 45.2 percent, outpacing Syracuse’s 30.4 percent (7 of 23).

However, the Orange held the Eagles to just six made field goals from inside the arc, which — combined with Boston College’s dismal 2-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line against Syracuse’s outstanding 21-of-25 success — made the difference.

Syracuse also forced 18 Boston College turnovers that were converted into 23 points for the Orange. Syracuse turned the ball over 10 times for 16 Eagles points.

Boston College went on a late surge, outscoring Syracuse 23-12 over the final 5:37, but the deficit proved insurmountable.

The Orange gained control down the stretch in the first half, closing out on a 10-3 run that extended a one-point lead to eight by intermission.

Syracuse quickly extended the gap to 13 points out of the locker room and never led by fewer than six for the rest of the way.

Boston College’s Derryck Thornton scored all of his team-high 18 points from 3-point range, going 6-for-10 from long distance. Jay Heath went 5 of 14 from deep en route to 17 points. Julian Rishwain scored all 12 of his points from outside on a 4-of-9 performance.

Syracuse’s Bourama Sidibe grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and scored nine points. No other Orange player scored more than six, but nine Syracuse players in total scored.

—Field Level Media