No. 4 Virginia unbeaten after routing Boston College

No. 4 Virginia remained unbeaten Wednesday night with a dominant 83-56 win at Boston College.

The Cavaliers extended their nation-leading road winning streak to 12 games and have won 11 straight Atlantic Coast Conference games away from home.

Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 18 points and De’Andre Hunter also scored 18 points to pace four Cavaliers in double figures. The junior backcourt of Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy combined to score 23 points for Virginia (14-0, 2-0 ACC).

Boston College (9-5, 0-2) cut its 12-point halftime deficit to six early in the second half, but a little later went scoreless for over seven minutes against Virginia’s vaunted defense.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 30 points late in the game. They shot 60 percent from the field and 8 of 19 from 3-point range for the game.

The Eagles were held to 38.9 percent from the floor and 7 of 25 from beyond the arc. Nik Popovic led Boston College with 16 points, while Ky Bowman, who entered the game with a team-leading 20.4 points-per-game average, scored 15 on just 5-12 shooting.

Virginia outrebounded Boston College 41-21 after the Eagles entered the game averaging just under 40 rebounds per game. Guy pulled down eight rebounds and is averaging seven rebounds per game over his last four games.

After six lead changes in the first half, Virginia seized control and led by as many as 13 before taking a 43-31 lead into the locker room.

The Cavaliers shot 56 percent in the first half behind 7-10 shooting and 14 points from Diakite.

Boston College hung around connecting on five 3-pointers and got 11 points from Bowman in the first 20 minutes.

The two teams combine for 10 turnovers as Virginia outrebounded Boston College 20-11.

Virginia will travel to face Clemson on Saturday, while Boston College will be at Notre Dame, also on Saturday.

—Field Level Media