Jay Huff powers No. 22 Virginia past Boston College

Jay Huff tied his career high with 18 points and No. 22 Virginia rolled to a 61-49 victory against Boston College in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Huff added eight rebounds and five blocks as the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-0 ACC) extended their conference winning streak to 11 games, dating back to last season.

Sam Hauser had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Kihei Clark chipped in 12 points for Virginia, which shot 45.3 percent (24 of 53) from the field and committed just seven turnovers.

DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 14 points and Rich Kelly added 10 for the Eagles (2-9, 0-5), who dropped their fourth straight game. CJ Felder had nine points and nine boards.

Wynston Tabbs, the Eagles’ leading scorer coming in at 14.6 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting from the field.

Hauser scored seven points during a decisive 13-1 run that gave Virginia its largest lead of the game at 56-39 with 6:01 remaining.

The Eagles trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Boston College shot 30.9 percent (17 of 55) from the field and 28.6 percent (6 of 21) from 3-point distance.

Virginia started strong and finished strong in the first half. An 11-0 run put the Cavaliers ahead 13-5 early, and an 11-1 run to end the half sent them to the locker room with a 29-26 lead.

Between those spurts was a scoring drought of nearly nine minutes, as the Eagles scored 14 unanswered points to seize a 25-18 advantage. Virginia missed nine straight shots from the field and turned it over five times during the dry spell. Langford scored seven points for Boston College in that span.

Huff paced all scorers with 10 points at halftime. The Eagles outrebounded the Cavaliers 22-15 in the first half -- including nine offensive boards -- but shot just 31.3 percent (10 of 32) from the field.

