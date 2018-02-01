Virginia Tech outlasts Boston College in overtime

EditorsNote: revises lede grafs

Kerry Blackshear scored 20 points, and Virginia Tech extended its winning streak to three games with an 85-80 overtime victory over host Boston College on Wednesday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Justin Bibbs scored 18 points apiece, and Justin Robinson added 10 points for the Hokies (16-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jerome Robinson, who is third in the ACC in scoring at 18.3 points per game, tied a career high with 32 points for Boston College. He has scored in double figures in 19 consecutive games, which is the longest streak by a Boston College player since Olivier Hanlan had a 43-game run between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Ky Bowman scored 22 points and Nik Popovic added 11 for the Eagles (13-9, 3-6).

Boston College, which has lost three consecutive games, fell to 11-2 at home. Nonetheless, the Eagles already have three more overall wins and one more conference victory than all of last season.

Bibbs made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left in regulation that provided Virginia Tech with a 71-64 lead. However, the Eagles’ Jerome Robinson made seven consecutive free throws to tie the game 71-71 and force overtime.

The teams traded field goals in the opening minutes of the extra period. Alexander-Walker made a 3-pointer that provided an 82-79 lead with two minutes left.

Jordan Chatman sank a free throw for Boston College that cut the margin to 84-80 with just under 30 seconds remaining. However, the Hokies’ Ahmed Hill made a free throw that gave Virginia Tech the decisive 85-80 lead.

Boston College was just 25 of 60 shots from the field, 41.7 percent. Virginia Tech made 30 of 69 field-goal attempts, 43.5 percent.

A 3-pointer by Jerome Robinson gave the Eagles a 16-9 lead with 12:25 left in the first half. Justin Robinson answered for Virginia Tech with another shot beyond the arc, and the Hokies led 16-14 midway through the half.

Alexander-Walker sank a 3-pointer, and Virginia Tech led 34-29 at the break.

--Field Level Media