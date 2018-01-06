Robinson helps Boston College dispatch Wake Forest

Jerome Robinson scored 25 points to pace Boston College as the Eagles outlasted Wake Forest 77-71 in ACC action Saturday at Conte Forum in Boston.

Steffon Mitchell scored 17 points, Jordan Chatman had 12 points and Ky Bowman added 11 and 10 rebounds as Boston College (11-5, 2-2 ACC) snapped a two-game skid following back-to-back losses to ranked opponents.

Demon Deacons leading scorer Bryant Crawford paced the team’s attack with 24 points. Chaundee Brown added 20 points, but only six came after halftime.

Wake Forest played without second-leading scorer Keyshawn Woods (14.8 points per game), who was sidelined with a knee injury he sustained three minutes in against Syracuse.

Wake Forest (8-7, 1-2) had won four straight meetings against Boston College and has now dropped three of its last four games overall after beating Syracuse at home on Wednesday.

Boston College’s two conference victories through four ACC games this season matched its total from last season.

The Eagles scored the first five points of the second half to go up 40-35 and never trailed in the period, leading by as many as 12 points.

Two free throws from Brandon Childress had the BC lead down to 46-45 with 12:26 remaining, but the Eagles gradually pulled away with a 16-6 run and took their first double-digit lead on a pair of Robinson free throws with 5:04 to go.

Wake Forest kept pressing and had the lead down to five in the final minute, but Boston College made its free throws to ice the contest.

The teams were tied after a tight first half in which neither side led by more than eight points.

Boston College travels to face No. 12 North Carolina on Tuesday. Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media