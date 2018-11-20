Bowman's career night sends BC past Wyoming

Ky Bowman scored a career-high 38 points Monday night as Boston College reached the finals of the Fort Myers Tip-Off with an 88-76 win over Wyoming at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Johncarlos Reyes added 15 points and Steffon Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who will play Loyola Chicago in the championship game on Wednesday. The Ramblers notched an 82-66 victory over Richmond in the first semifinal.

Justin James tallied 27 points, while Jake Hendricks drilled five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to pace the Cowboys. Wyoming trailed by as many as 22 points early in the second half before mounting a huge comeback to put a big scare into its Atlantic Coast Conference foe.

Reyes dunked to put Boston College up 54-32 with 17:24 left in the game, but the Cowboys kept working and used a big advantage in free throws to make it close. Hendricks sank three foul shots with 7:53 remaining to pull them within 64-55.

Trevon Taylor’s 3-point play with 5:35 left drew Wyoming to within 68-65, but it got no closer. Bowman drilled a 3-pointer and added two free throws, then converted a layup with 2:09 remaining for a 79-70 advantage.

The Eagles shot 47.8 percent from the field while finishing 10-for-26 from 3-point range. The Cowboys shot 75.6 percent from the free-throw line and 40.9 percent from the field while being outrebounded, 34-28.

Wyoming owned a 20-17 edge at the 11:33 mark of the first half when Hendricks connected on a pair of foul shots. At that point, Boston College ripped off 16 straight points, thanks largely to Bowman.

The guard accounted for 14 points in that span, draining three 3-pointers and adding a 3-point play. Bowman capped a 24-point half by converting a jumper with one second left, giving the Eagles a 48-32 lead at the break.

—Field Level Media