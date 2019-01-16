No. 10 Nevada uses late 3-pointer to trip Boise St.

Senior forward Cody Martin drained the decisive 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining as No. 10 Nevada edged Boise State 72-71 in Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday night at Boise, Idaho.

Martin’s winning shot was the lone field goal in the final 4:44 for Nevada (17-1, 4-1 MW). Martin scored a team-high 16 points and senior center Jordan Caroline added 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Wolf Pack won their third straight game.

Senior forward Trey Porter scored 12 points and senior shooting guard Caleb Martin and junior guard Jazz Johnson added 10 points apiece.

Junior guard Alex Hobbs had 19 points and seven rebounds and junior guard Justinian Jessup scored 17 points for the Broncos (8-9, 3-1). Sophomore guard Derrick Alston Jr. had 14 points and junior guard Marcus Dickinson tallied 11.

Boise State dropped to 0-17 all-time against top 10 foes after narrowly missing the upset.

Hobbs made two free throws to give the Broncos a 69-68 lead with 2:10 remaining. Cody Martin split two free throws with 1:52 left to tie it before Hobbs scored underneath to give the Broncos a two-point lead with 1:38 left.

Cody Martin then calmly buried the go-ahead shot in the final seconds. Jessup’s 40-footer as time expired was off the mark.

Nevada shot 51 percent from the field and was 9 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Broncos connected on 42.1 percent of their shots, and were 5 of 21 from behind the arc.

The Wolf Pack led by nine at halftime before the Broncos whittled away at the margin.

Boise State rattled off seven straight points to tie the score at 50 on Alston’s three-point play with 12:30 left.

With Caleb Martin on the bench with four fouls, Nevada was able to open up a 61-54 lead on a dunk by senior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman with 9:17 to play.

The Broncos responded to pull within 65-63 on a basket by Hobbs with 5:03 remaining. Johnson buried a 3-pointer to give the Wolf Pack a five-point lead with 4:44 remaining before Caleb Martin re-entered the contest.

Boise State cut its deficit to 68-67 on Jessup’s layup with 3:31 remaining.

Caroline and Porter each had 10 first-half points as Nevada held a 40-31 lead.

The Wolf Pack’s biggest lead was 12 after Caroline capped a 7-0 run by hitting two free throws to make it 26-14 with 9:03 left.

—Field Level Media