Shorthanded Oregon wins at Boise State

Paul White scored nine second-half points and shorthanded Oregon found a way to overcome a terrible offensive performance to go on the road and beat Boise State 62-50 on Saturday night.

The Ducks (9-4) had only eight healthy scholarship players in uniform. Kenny Wooten (broken jaw), Abu Kigab (left ankle) and Bol Bol (left foot) all missed the game that saw the Ducks in foul trouble throughout.

Boise State (5-8) went stone cold from the field, missing 8-for-9 shots while Oregon went on a 16-6 run to open a 50-41 lead.

A layup by Ehab Amin gave Oregon an 11-point lead with 5:24 left but the Broncos cut the deficit to six at 54-48 behind a 3-point jumper by Justinian Jessiup and a layup by RJ Williams.

Louis King’s floating jumper put Oregon back up by eight.

Amin led the Ducks with 23 points and six rebounds off the bench. White finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Reserve Pat Dembley led Boise State with 13 points. Williams and Jessup, the Broncos’ two leading scorers, combined for 15 points on just 5 of 19 from the field.

But it was Victor Bailey Jr. who gave the Ducks the emotional charge Oregon needed to overcome a sluggish first half.

The Ducks’ three-quarter-court trap caused problems for the Broncos early in the second half. Bailey converted two straight turnovers early in the second half to give the Ducks a 27-26 lead.

Bailey followed with a 3 and Miles Norris’ layup gave the Ducks a 34-28 lead.

The offense in the first half for both teams was just that — offensive. The Ducks made just 24.1 percent of their field-goal attempts and committed six turnovers.

The Broncos shot 38.9 percent but took only 18 shots. They also turned the ball over nine times.

The Ducks beat the Broncos by 12 on Dec. 15 in Eugene.

Boise State scored the game’s first two points, two free throws by Marcus Dickinson. The Broncos would not score again until Derrick Alston sank two free throws at the 11:55 mark.

Boise State’s first field goal came on a 3-point jumper by Dembley with 10:19 left in the half.

