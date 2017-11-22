Preview: Colgate at Boston College

Boston College rebounded from its first loss of the season with a resounding victory over La Salle in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday. The Eagles host Colgate on Wednesday afternoon looking for their fifth victory.

Boston College put all five starters in double figures for the second time this season in its victory over the Explorers. Jerome Robinson, a 6-6 junior, led the Eagles with 25 points and likes the team’s options. “We have a lot more pieces on offense than we did before and I feel like it’s all coming together for us,” Robinson, who was 8 for 14 from the field and 3-for-4 on 3-pointers, told reporters. The Raiders have won two straight since dropping its season opener at Connecticut.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT COLGATE (2-1): Freshman Jordan Burns made 12-of-15 shots for a career-high 26 points as the Raiders defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 93-88 on Sunday. Colgate has played well since losing against the Huskies, when they trailed by only two points at halftime. Burns is a 6-foot speedster from San Antonio, Texas, who has yet to start, but is shooting 58.3 percent from the field and leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-1): Robinson (13.2 points) is one of three guards in Jim Christian’s rotation which is clearly the backbone of the squad. Ky Bowman leads the team at 14 points and Jordan Chatman is averaging 10.4 for the Eagles, who lost their final 15 games last season - all of which came in the ACC. Deontae Hawkins is also off to a strong start at 12 points per game while leading the team in rebounding at 9.8.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College’s Nik Popovic had a career-high 18 points against La Salle and pulled down seven rebounds.

2. The Eagles’ only loss came at the hands of Texas Tech, which is 4-0 on the season and hammered then-No. 20 Northwestern in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

3. Boston College is off to its best start since the 2007-08 season when it went 6-0, but finished the campaign 14-17.

PREDICTION: Boston College 75, Colgate 64