Robinson keys second-half surge as BC tips Colgate

Jerome Robinson, Ky Bowman and Jordan Chatman combined for 41 second-half points and Boston College roared from 17 points down to an 83-79 nonconference victory over visiting Colgate on Wednesday.

The win gave the Eagles, down 47-30 with 17:25 left in the second half, a 5-1 record -- their best start since opening the 2007-08 season with the same record. Colgate (2-2) saw its two-game winning streak come to a halt.

Robinson, who scored 21 points in the second half of Sunday’s win over La Salle, hit two straight 3-pointers to chop a 13-point deficit down to seven. He went on to a 19-point half that gave him 26 for the game.

Bowman scored 11 in the second half and finished the game with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Chatman also had 11 in the half and 17 for the game.

The Eagles ran off a 28-4 run to take control of the game, going on a pair of 11-0 spurts.

Boston College, which was 2-for-10 from 3-point range in the first half, made nine of its 13 shots from behind the arc in the second.

Teddy Hawkins overcame foul trouble and six turnovers to score 16 points and grab 11 rebounds for BC. Freshman Steffon Mitchell came off the bench with a season-high 11 boards.

Sean O‘Brien led six Raiders in double figures with 16 points, Jordan Swopshire had 13, Jack Ferguson 12 and Will Rayman, Dana Batt and Jordan Burns 11 apiece. Batt had 12 rebounds and Rayman seven, while Burns was guilty of seven turnovers.

The Raiders host Columbia Friday, while BC has a big local rivalry game at Providence Saturday night, the start of three straight road games.