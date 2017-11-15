Hawkins helps BC cruise past Sacred Heart

Graduate transfer Deontae Hawkins scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and host Boston College overcame an eight-point first-half deficit and cruised to a 73-53 Hall of Fame Tipoff victory over Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.

The teams play in different brackets of the Tipoff -- Sacred Heart meets Saint Peter’s on Saturday and either Maine or South Alabama on Sunday in Springfield, Mass., while BC plays Texas Tech on Saturday and either Northwestern or LaSalle on Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

Ky Bowman scored 14 points and added seven assists and four rebounds, and freshman Steffon Mitchell scored 13 points and hauled down nine boards as BC turned the ball only just five times to remain unbeaten -- winning three home games in five days to open the season.

“Just staying locked in and trusting the process,” said Hawkins, a transfer from Illinois State, who said he could feel the “brotherhood” with his new teammates as soon as he stepped on campus.

Sacred Heart (0-2) hit its first six shots and jumped to a 13-5 lead, causing BC coach Jim Christian to call a timeout. The lead was still eight at 25-17 with 8:04 left in the first half but the Pioneers’ lead was down to one at the half.

BC opened the second half on a 22-6 run to take control.

BC, 9-0 all-time against Sacred Heart (all games at home), won despite a 1-of-14 shooting night by All-ACC player Jerome Robinson, who scored four points.

Joseph Lopez had his second straight 15-point game and grabbed 14 rebounds and Mario Matasovic added 14 points for the Pioneers, who hit two early 3-pointers but wound up 2 of 18 from behind the arc. They also turned the ball over 20 times.