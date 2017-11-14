Preview: Sacred Heart at Boston College

Boston College will try to open 3-0 for just the second time in the last nine seasons when it hosts Sacred Heart of the Northeast Conference on Tuesday. The Eagles have been getting contributions from up and down the roster, first riding the dynamic backcourt duo of Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman to a season-opening victory against Maine and then allowing others to step up in Sunday’s 91-52 win over South Carolina State.

“I thought we played really unselfishly, the ball was moving,” coach Jim Christian told reporters. “Some of the best possessions we had were when we didn’t score, but the plays were run. It was just a really good feel for where guys were.” Freshman Steffon Mitchell, who had just two points in 25 minutes in the opener, produced 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting -- including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc -- to lead Boston College. The 39-point margin of victory was the largest for the Eagles since Jan. 12, 2008, which allowed for Robinson (19 minutes) -- who scored a career-high 32 points against Sacred Heart last season -- and Bowman (24) to get plenty of rest down the stretch. The Pioneers had a second-half rally fall short in their opener, a 69-64 home loss to Holy Cross on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT SACRED HEART (0-1): The Pioneers returned six of their top eight scorers from last season, including junior guard Sean Hoehn and senior forward Joseph Lopez, who had 18 and 15 points, respectively, in the opener. Lopez chipped in 13 rebounds to record his 12th double-double since the beginning of last season. Mario Matasovic hauled in nine boards and E.J. Anosike added eight off the bench in his collegiate debut as Sacred Heart gained a 44-24 advantage on the glass against the Crusaders.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-0): Jordan Chatman averaged 9.7 points in ACC play last season after posting a 7.1 average in nonconference action, and the junior guard has continued to elevate his play early in 2017-18. After scoring 11 points in the win over Maine, Chatman produced 13 to lead all the starters in Sunday’s victory. Grad transfer Deontae Hawkins grabbed nine rebounds versus South Carolina State and has 26 through his first two games with the Eagles.

TIP-INS

1. The contest is part of the on-campus portion of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Both teams will play two more games in the event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut this weekend.

2. The Eagles have outrebounded their two opponents by a combined margin of 101-58.

3. Boston College has won each of the first eight meetings, with Robinson’s career day leading to an 82-75 triumph at home last season.

PREDICTION: Boston College 83, Sacred Heart 65