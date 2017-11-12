Mitchell leads Boston College in 39-point rout

Freshman Steffon Mitchell came off the bench with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals, helping Boston College to a 91-52 home victory over South Carolina State on Sunday.

Mitchell, who had just two points but did grab seven rebounds in 25 minutes in BC’s opening win over Maine Friday night, went 7-for-9 from the floor and hit all three of his 3-point shots in the easy win.

Jordan Chatman scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half and Ky Bowman had 10 points, six assists and four rebounds for BC.

Graduate transfer Deonte Hawkins, who had 13 points and 15 rebounds in the opener, scored just five points -- he was 2-for-8 from the floor -- but grabbed 11 more rebounds. All-ACC picked Jerome Robinson scored nine points and handed out five assists.

The Eagles hit six of their first seven 3-pointers and used an early 15-1 run to take control of the game. They wound up 12 of 27 from behind the arc.

The 39-point win was the largest of coach Jim Christian’s BC tenure and was also the largest margin of victory for the program since a 112-73 ACC win over Wake Forest Jan. 12, 2008.

The Bulldogs, of the MEAC, did not have a player in double figures in falling to 0-2 on the young season. Junior guard Janai Raynor Powell came off the bench to lead their scoring with nine points. Ty Solomon registered five assists in State’s 17 baskets.

South Carolina State, 85-50 losers at Wisconsin in its opener, visit Yale Tuesday while BC hosts Sacred Heart that night. The Eagles play their first five games at home before visiting local rival Providence Nov. 25.