Evans scores 29, leads Texas Tech past Boston College

Keenan Evans scored a career-high 29 points to lead Texas Tech to a 75-64 victory over upset-minded Boston College in the semifinals of the Naismith Tipoff in Uncasville, Conn., on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (3-0) advanced to Sunday’s final against the winner of the second game of the Mohegan Sun Arena doubleheader between No. 20 Northwestern and LaSalle. BC (3-1) will play the loser of that game.

It was Texas Tech’s first win over an ACC team since a 2003 victory over Georgia Tech. The Red Raiders lost all seven games against that conference since.

BC overcame a 12-point first-half deficit and used an 18-5 run to take a 31-30 lead late in the half. But Tech closed on a 6-0 spurt before halftime and never trailed again.

The more experienced Red Raiders, looking to be ranked for the first time since 2010, used poise and experience to take care of business down the stretch.

BC failed to hit a basket over the final 4:24 as Tech opened the final spread.

Smith, eclipsing his previous high by a point, went 9-for-16 from the floor to lead all scorers. Zach Smith and Jarrett Culver added 11 points apiece with Smith grabbing a game-high nine rebounds in the win.

Ky Bowman led the Eagles with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Nik Popovic had 12 points and seven rebounds, Jordan Chatman scored 11 and Jerome Robinson and Teddy Hawkins had 10 apiece.

Robinson, BC’s All-ACC player, was plagued by foul trouble and eventually fouled out. He was 3-for-8 from the floor and has gone 4-for-22, 2-for-9 from 3-point range, scoring 14 points, in the last two games.