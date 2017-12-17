Mitchell’s double-double helps BC top Central Connecticut

Freshman Steffon Mitchell recorded his first college double-double and Boston College broke open a close game in the second half, winning its fourth straight game with an 84-65 nonconference victory over visiting Central Connecticut on Sunday.

This is BC’s best start since 2011, when that team was 10-2 after 12 games.

Mitchell scored 13 points and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and four other Eagles scored in double figures while raising their team’s record to 9-3. Eight of his rebounds came on the offensive end.

The Eagles used a 19-2 run to break the game open, making seven straight shots at one point. They led by as many as 27 points.

Jordan Chatman scored 15 points, Ky Bowman scored 14 and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, Jerome Robinson had 13 points and four assists and Nic Popovic, who didn’t start because of illness, scored 11 points.

Mustafa Jones led the Blue Devils (5-6) with 17 points while Tyler Kohl had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Having defeated No. 1 Duke Dec. 9, two of the last three Boston College victories have come over Blue Devils.

Bowman entered the game as the only player in the country averaging at least 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game and was the only player in the ACC in the top 10 in scoring and assists and top 15 in rebounds in the league.

The Eagles host Richmond next Saturday before resuming their ACC schedule at No. 16 Virginia Dec. 30. CCSU hosts Maine Wednesday night.