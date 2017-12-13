Boston College shakes off slow start, Columbia

Jerome Robinson led five players in double figures with 21 points, and Boston College shook off a slow start following its upset of No. 1 Duke to score an 81-66 home victory over Columbia on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles fell behind 24-13 in the first half but led 43-35 at halftime and never trailed again. Boston College (8-3) led by as many as 20 points.

The loss was the ninth in a row for the Lions (1-10), who have battled injuries and sustained their share of close losses.

Robinson, just named as one of the 20 players vying for the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard, was 5 of 11 from the floor and went 9 of 9 from the foul line. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals as Boston College moved to 6-0 at home.

Jordan Chatman scored 20 points for the Eagles. Ky Bowman had 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, Nik Popovic also scored 13 points, pulling down eight rebounds, and Steffon Mitchell had 10 points and eight boards for Boston College.

Mike Smith scored a game-high 25 points and had six rebounds and six assists to lead the Lions. Quinton Adlesh was the only other Columbia player in double figures, scoring 11 points.

The Eagles host Central Connecticut State on Sunday, while the Lions hit their lengthy exams break and are off until a Dec. 30 home game against Maine.