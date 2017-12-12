Preview: Columbia at Boston College

With its stunning victory over Duke, Boston College served notice to the ACC and rest of the country the Eagles are back after six consecutive losing seasons and two straight last-place finishes within the conference. Boston College’s next task is to try and avoid a huge letdown when it returns to non-conference play and entertains struggling Columbia on Tuesday.

”If you walk down the hallway in our office, there are posters of great moments. All the big wins. We’re putting this one up there,” BC coach Jim Christian told reporters after the 89-84 win over Duke. “Putting a poster up on that wall is a big thing because of the proud history of this place.“ Sophomore guard Ky Bowman led the way posting season highs of 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists - becoming the first collegiate player this season to reach those three thresholds. Jerome Robinson added 24 points and drained all five of his shots beyond the arc, while Jordan Chatman played all 40 minutes and recorded season highs of 22 points, six rebounds and five 3 pointers, as Boston College drained 11-of-16 shots from 3-point range in the first half and finished 15-of-26. ”We’re a good 3-point shooting team, and we just haven’t been shooting the ball well (lately),“ Christian said of his team that entered the contest shooting only 31.8 percent from the arc. ”I knew (the breakout) was going to happen.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT COLUMBIA (1-9): The Lions have lost eight straight games, including 73-68 to Navy on Sunday despite a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting and five assists by 5-10 point guard Mike Smith. The sophomore boasted his scoring average to 19 points - fourth in the Ivy League - to go with his league-leading 4.6 assists. Junior forward Lukas Meisner chips in 11.8 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds for a team that averages 10.5 3-pointers made per game on 38 percent beyond the arc.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-3): Sophomore center Nik Popovic had eight points and seven rebounds against the Blue Devils, while 6-8 freshman Steffon Mitchell played 37 minutes and helped hold Marvin Bagley III to 15 points - just five in the second half. Bowman leads the team in scoring (17.2) and assists (5.8) and adds 6.4 rebounds per game - joining St. John’s Shamorie Ponds and Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson as the only players in Division I to average 17 points, five assists and six rebounds. Robinson, who averages 16.6 points and 3.7 assists, is 22-of-45 on 3-pointers, while Chatman contributes 11.9 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The victory over the Blue Devils was the first since 2009, a span of 11 games, but is wasn’t totally unexpected since it was the Eagles’ third straight win against an AP top-ranked team (Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2014 and North Carolina on Jan. 4, 2009).

2. Smith, Meisner, and G Quinton Adlesh all average over two made 3-pointers per contest for the Lions.

3. After scoring just 41 points in the first four games, Robinson is averaging 21.2 points in the last six on 50.1 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Boston College 80, Columbia 62