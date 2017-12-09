Preview: Duke at Boston College

Duke had more points than it needed by halftime to win its last game but didn’t stop until it set a program record and challenged a few others. A few days removed from one of the most impressive offensive performances in school history, the top-ranked Blue Devils hit the road Saturday to visit Boston College in the ACC opener for both teams.

Racing out to a 30-point lead just over 10 minutes into the contest Tuesday, Duke scored 71 points before the break - one shy of its record for a half - on its way to a 124-67 thrashing of St. Francis (Pa.), posting its fifth-best offensive output in school history. “Not one (of my players) got into their own game. They were into our game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the Blue Devils shot 60 percent, outrebounded the Red Flash 61-25 and broke a 31-year-old school record with 34 assists. No Duke player saw more than 26 minutes of time on the court, yet impressive freshman Marvin Bagley III (ACC-high averages of 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds) posted his ninth double-double - the second-best in Division I - with 21 points and 11 boards. The Eagles couldn’t ask for a tougher way to begin a four-game homestand against an opponent they haven’t defeated since 2009, but they were able to secure a 73-61 win at Hartford on Wednesday to end a three-game road trip on a high note.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (11-0): After freshmen (Bagley, Wendell Carter Jr. and Trevon Duval) accounted for each of the Blue Devils’ first 16 double-doubles of the season, sophomore Marques Bolden got into the act Tuesday, finishing in double figures for the first time in his career (17 points) while tying his career high with 10 rebounds. Duval was the only Duke player to attempt more than one field goal and fail to shoot at least 50 percent versus the Red Flash, yet he handed out 11 assists and is tied for the conference lead with seven per game. Second-leading scorer Grayson Allen (17.5 points) drained each of his five field-goal attempts - including a pair of 3-pointers - and is 20-for-28 from the field (8-for-13 beyond the arc) over his last three outings.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-3): Junior Jerome Robinson (team-leading 16 points per game) became the 42nd player in school history to reach 1,000 points with a game-high 23 against the Hawks, posting his 21st career 20-point game and third this season. Fellow guard Jordan Chatman (10.6) scored 14 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a shoulder injury, while sophomore forward Nik Popovic notched his first career double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Ky Bowman (15.8 points, six rebounds and 5.4 assists) - a 6-1 guard - has played 260 out of a possible 280 minutes over BC’s last seven contests and is averaging 17.7 points on 45.7 percent shooting to go along with 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Duke is 20-2 all-time in this series and has won 11 straight, including the last five by double figures.

2. Eagles F Deontae Hawkins - a graduate transfer who was the team’s third-leading scorer and top rebounder this year - will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

3. The Blue Devils’ 57-point margin of victory Tuesday was the 12th-largest win in 37 seasons under Krzyzewski.

PREDICTION: Duke 99, Boston College 77