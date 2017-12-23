Chatman leads Boston College to OT win

Jordan Chatman matched his career high with 30 points, five of them in overtime, to lift Boston College to its fifth straight win, a 78-73 nonconference decision over visiting Richmond on Saturday.

The Eagles (10-3) blew a 17-point first-half lead but Chatman hit five points down the stretch in regulation before scoring another five in the OT.

Chatman finished 10 of 16 from the floor and 7 of 10 from 3-point range. His early 16-point scoring spree helped BC to a 31-14 lead.

The Spiders (2-10) trailed by six in the second half but used an 8-0 run for their first lead of the game.

BC’s Steffon Mitchell, who grabbed 10 rebounds in the game, missed a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Ky Bowman added 17 points for the Eagles, who also got 12 points from Jerome Robinson and eight points and nine rebounds from Nic Popovich, who fouled out late.

Grant Golden led Richmond with 17 points, but none down the stretch or in overtime. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Khwan Fore had 14 points, Jacob Gilyard had 13 and Nick Sherod 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

BC kept the game close in overtime by missing three free throws, two of them by Bowman. But the Eagles had just 10 turnovers in the 45-minute game.

Bowman came into the game as the only player in Division I averaging at least 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He had three rebounds and three assists and was also guilty of five of his team’s turnovers.

The Eagles begin ACC play at No. 13 Virginia, while the Spiders host Davidson in their Atlantic 10 opener Dec. 30.