BYU beats rival Utah in “Holy War” matchup

Brigham Young guard Elijah Bryant scored a season-high 29 points and Yoeli Childs added 15 points as the Cougars broke a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “Holy War” with a 77-65 victory over Utah on Saturday at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Bryant tied a career high with nine rebounds, added four assists and made five of the Cougars’ 10 3-pointers in the 258th meeting of the series. Had the Utes won, they would have evened the series at 129 victories apiece. The campuses are about 50 miles apart along I-15.

Childs had five rebounds and three blocked shots, and Payton Dastrup tied a season high with eight points as the Cougars (9-2) won their sixth straight.

Tyler Rawson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Utes (7-3).

Gabe Bealer had 13 points, leading scorer David Collette had 12 and Sedrick Barfield had 11 for Utah, which shot 46.4 percent from the field and made 5 of 22 3-point attempts.

Dastrup’s 3-pointer with 8:05 remaining gave BYU a 63-50 lead, and Utah never was within 10 thereafter.

BYU made 51.9 percent from the field, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and had a 33-28 rebounding edge.

Childs, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, was helped off the floor with 15:20 remaining due to an apparent left leg injury. He returned four minutes later but appeared to favor his left leg the rest of the way.

Childs had four points and Bryant, Zac Seljaas and McKay Cannon contributed 3-pointers during a 15-2 run that gave the Cougars a 23-11 lead midway through the first half. BYU led 37-28 at halftime while sinking 5 of 10 3-point tries.