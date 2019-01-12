Harris helps No. 19 Buffalo rout Miami (Ohio)

Jeremy Harris scored 17 points to help No. 19 Buffalo pull away to an 88-64 win over visiting Miami (Ohio) on Saturday in Mid-American Conference play.

Montell McRae tossed in 13 points for Buffalo (15-1, 3-0 MAC), which has won 19 straight at home. Nick Perkins had 12 points and six rebounds, while Dontay Caruthers filled the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals off the bench. CJ Massinburg added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nike Sibande’s 18 points led Miami (8-8, 0-3). Darrian Ringo contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Milos Jovic chipped in 10 points off the bench.

The Bulls shot 41.5 percent from the field while the RedHawks hit 43.1 percent of their shots. But the hosts went 25 for 35 at the free throw line while Miami was 10 for 15.

Buffalo led 36-32 at halftime.

Miami took an early 11-3 advantage. Buffalo then asserted itself, going on a 19-2 run. Harris was the catalyst, scoring eight points during that span.

Jeenathan Williams capped it off with a three-point play. The Bulls gained their first double-digit advantage at 25-15 on McRae’s three-point play.

Miami then went on a 9-1 spurt, completed by a Ringo 3-pointer. The Red Hawks knotted the score at 32 on a Jovic 3-pointer with 2:50 left. The RedHawks were silenced the rest of the half while the Bulls made four free throws.

Harris opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer. Buffalo soon stretched the lead to 11 on two free throws by Caruthers. An 8-1 Miami spurt cut the Bulls’ lead to 44-40.

Buffalo then put the game away with a 19-2 run. A Perkins layup got it rolling. Harris hit a 3-pointer and Perkins followed with a three-point play.

Perkins added a layup later in the run. Jayvon Graves made a 3-pointer and Caruthers then went on a personal 6-0 run.

Williams had another three-point play with 6:05 left to make it 71-45.

