No. 22 Buffalo dispatches Marist

Buffalo will have its eyes smiling as it begins a trek to mingle with the Irish.

Senior guard CJ Massinburg came off of the bench and scored a game-high 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting to lead No. 22 Buffalo to a 76-49 win over Marist in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Buffalo has started the year on a five-game winning streak and now will head overseas to play two games in Northern Ireland as part of the Belfast Hall of Fame Classic.

Playing this time with Massinburg, the team’s leading scorer who returned from a knee sprain, Buffalo had little trouble with Marist.

Marist did take a 13-11 lead with 8:54 left in the first half, but that would be the last time the Bulls would trail.

Buffalo went on a 12-2 run to take a 23-15 lead with 6:15 left in the first half, and ultimately took a 34-20 lead into halftime.

The Bulls continued to separate in the first five minutes of the second half, going up by 21 at 45-24 with 15:54 remaining.

Buffalo ultimately built its lead to as many as 29 points at 76-47 with 1:24 remaining in the game.

The Bulls were solid on offense throughout the game, registering 20 assists, shooting 50.9 percent from the field overall (27 of 53) and 50 percent from 3-point range (16 of 32).

The only other player to score in double-figures for Buffalo was sophomore guard Jayvon Graves, who scored 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Senior forward Ryan Funk and sophomore guard Austin Williams were the only players to score in double figures for Marist, as each finished with 10 points.

Marist shot 34.5 percent from the field overall (19 of 55), 22.2 percent from 3-point range (4 of 18) and committed 16 turnovers to 14 for Buffalo.

—Field Level Media