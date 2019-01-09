Harris scores 34 as No. 19 Buffalo routs Toledo

Senior guard Jeremy Harris poured in a career-high 34 points and No. 19 Buffalo rolled past visiting Toledo 110-80 on Tuesday night.

Harris’ previous career best was 27 points against Central Michigan last March. He made six 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out five assists and made four steals against the Rockets, who lost for the second straight time after a 10-game winning streak.

Nick Perkins had 21 points and six rebounds off the bench for Buffalo (14-1, 2-0) in a rematch of last season’s Mid-American Conference championship game. The Bulls won that game by 10 points, but this one was much easier.

CJ Massinburg contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Jayvon Graves added 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Chris Darrington had 21 points and Marreon Jackson supplied 20 points, six rebounds and three assists for Toledo (12-3, 0-2).

The Bulls shot 51.8 percent and made half of their 30 3-point tries. Toledo shot 40.3 percent and hit 10 of 29 3-pointers (34.5 percent).

Buffalo led 45-32 at halftime.

The Bulls raced to an 18-4 lead in the first five minutes behind Harris, who drained a trio of 3-pointers. Perkins finished off the early outburst with a dunk off a Massinburg feed.

After Toledo pulled within nine points at 25-16, the Bulls answered with an 11-3 spurt. Once again, Harris led the way with two long-distance baskets.

Harris’ layup with 2:30 left in the half gave Buffalo a 20-point advantage at 44-24. Toledo finished the half on an 8-1 run, including 3-pointers from Nate Navigato and Darrington.

Toledo scored the first five points of the second half to pull within eight. Buffalo came right back with a 14-4 run to make 59-41. Graves and Perkins made treys during that span.

Dontay Caruthers’ layup with 12:35 remaining inched the lead back to 20 at 71-51. Davonta Jordan’s dunk just over a minute later stretched the lead to 26.

The Bulls reached the 100-point mark with 5:40 remaining on a Jeenathan Williams layup.

