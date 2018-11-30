Harris, Massinburg lead No. 21 Buffalo past Milwaukee

Milwaukee had no answer for Jeremy Harris and Nick Perkins as No. 21 Buffalo marched to a 96-77 win in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic in Ireland on Friday.

Perkins, Harris CJ Massinburg combined for 11 3-point field goals and 57 total points to spark Buffalo to a 6-0 to start the season in the game played in Northern Ireland.

Milwaukee (2-5) was led by Carson Warren-Newsome’s 26 points but shot 21.4 percent from 3-point range (6 of 28).

Massinburg, the Bulls’ top scorer this season, surpassed 200 career 3-pointers. Buffalo made 14 of 33 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls last started 6-0 in 1930. Buffalo on Saturday faces the winner of the Stephen F. Austin-San Francisco game played Friday.

