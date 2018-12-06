Massinburg's triple-double leads No. 17 Buffalo over Le Moyne

Senior guard C.J. Massinburg had a triple-double as the No. 17 Buffalo Bulls recovered from a sluggish first half to stay undefeated with an 89-55 win over the visiting Le Moyne Dolphins on Wednesday night at Alumni Arena.

Massinburg finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and added four steals for Buffalo (8-0).

Zay Jennings had 16 points off the bench to lead the Division II Dolphins (5-4).

Buffalo used a 25-1 run in the second half to pull away, turning a 58-48 lead into an 83-49 cushion with 2:53 to play. The Bulls held Le Moyne without a field goal for a 10-minute stretch.

Reserve Dontay Caruthers had a season-high 20 points and reserve Nick Perkins added 18 for Buffalo, which turned to the bench early. Jeremy Harris added 16 points for the Bulls.

Buffalo shot 54.8 percent from the field — though the starters made just 19 of 39 attempts — and out-rebounded the overmatched Dolphins, 40-22. Buffalo also forced 22 turnovers and held Le Moyne to 39.2 percent shooting.

The Dolphins managed to keep it tied 37-37 at the half by dominating offensively, shooting 56 percent from the field and 62 percent from deep, connecting on 8-of-13 attempts.

Tyree Chambers added nine points off the bench and starters Kobi Nwandu and Ryan Roland had seven for the Dolphins.

With Davonta Jordan struggling from the field in the first half (1-for-7 shooting), the Bulls turned to Perkins who provided 10 first-half points.

Buffalo’s schedule is about to get much tougher as the Bulls have just one home game the rest of December, while traveling to both Syracuse and Marquette in a four-day period.

