Butler rebounds to rough up Brown

Paul Jorgensen pumped in a game-high 19 points Wednesday night as Butler bounced back from a rough loss by cruising to a 70-55 win over Brown in Indianapolis.

Kamar Baldwin added 12 for the Bulldogs (6-2) and Henry Baddley came off the bench to also score 12 points. Butler never trailed and led for all but 73 seconds, holding the Bears to 36.4 percent shooting for the game and six first-half field goals.

Desmond Cambridge paced Brown (6-4) with 15 points and Obi Okolie added 11. But the Bulldogs’ normally tough defense clamped down on Cambridge, holding him to 5-for-16 shooting from the field. The Bears made just 4-of-23 3-point tries.

Butler, which was coming off a 64-52 loss Saturday at Atlantic 10 Conference favorite Saint Louis, wasted little time establishing its superiority with a 12-3 spurt. Baldwin canned a 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs a 14-5 advantage at the 12:32 mark.

The margin reached double figures with 11:14 remaining when Baddley drilled a 3 from the left wing to make it 19-8, and a Baddley layup with 8:01 left upped the lead to 25-8, forcing a timeout by Brown. Jorgensen ended the half with a transition layup off a turnover to give Butler a 36-17 lead at intermission.

It got worse for the Bears to start the second half as Jorgensen pushed the advantage to 24 on a fast-break bucket off a turnover just 66 seconds into the second half. Jorgensen then sank a 3-pointer to make it 46-22 with 16:21 left, forcing a Bears timeout.

Brown was able to slice the deficit to 51-37 when David Mitchell made a layup with 10:40 remaining, but never seriously challenged for the rest of the game. The margin stayed between 14 and 19 points.

The Bears were able to outrebound the Bulldogs 35-33, led by 10 from Tamenang Choh. Butler sank 42.9 percent from the field, including a decent 9-of-27 on 3-pointers.

